Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M3 Pro 5G vs Nord CE 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 5G

Ксиаоми Поко М3 Про 5G
VS
Ванплас Норд CE 5G
Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on May 19, 2021, against the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 5G
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (315K versus 264K)
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (598 against 530 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 20 grams less
  • 15% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 630 and 549 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M3 Pro 5G
vs
Nord CE 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 410 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 84.9%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 93.5% 91.6%
PWM - 373 Hz
Response time 33.5 ms 3 ms
Contrast 2512:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Poco M3 Pro 5G
530 nits
Nord CE 5G +13%
598 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 161.8 mm (6.37 inches) 159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 170 gramm (6 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow White, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M3 Pro 5G
83.7%
Nord CE 5G +1%
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 619
GPU clock 950 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M3 Pro 5G
549
Nord CE 5G +15%
630
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M3 Pro 5G
1699
Nord CE 5G +5%
1787
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco M3 Pro 5G
264232
Nord CE 5G +19%
315252
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Results (112th and 76th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 OxygenOS 11
OS size 19.2 GB 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (33% in 30 min) Yes (67% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:03 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco M3 Pro 5G +4%
18:05 hr
Nord CE 5G
17:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco M3 Pro 5G
16:36 hr
Nord CE 5G +41%
23:02 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco M3 Pro 5G
32:14 hr
Nord CE 5G
32:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 15
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco M3 Pro 5G +4%
93.5 dB
Nord CE 5G
90.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2021 June 2021
Release date May 2021 June 2021
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 0.54 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.89 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. It has a better display, performance, and camera.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Poco M3 Pro 5G or Poco X3 Pro
2. Poco M3 Pro 5G or Redmi Note 10 5G
3. Poco M3 Pro 5G or Poco F3
4. Poco M3 Pro 5G or Poco M2 Pro
5. Poco M3 Pro 5G or Realme 8
6. Nord CE 5G or Poco X3 NFC
7. Nord CE 5G or Poco X3 Pro
8. Nord CE 5G or Redmi Note 10 Pro
9. Nord CE 5G or Nord 2 5G
10. Nord CE 5G or OnePlus Nord

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish