Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on May 19, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 7 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.