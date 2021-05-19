Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M3 Pro 5G vs Realme 8 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G vs Oppo Realme 8 Pro

Ксиаоми Поко М3 Про 5G
VS
Оппо Реалми 8 Про
Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G
Oppo Realme 8 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on May 19, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 8 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8 Pro
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (634 against 538 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M3 Pro 5G
vs
Realme 8 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 83.3%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 93.5% 99.9%
PWM - 114 Hz
Response time 33.5 ms 7 ms
Contrast 2512:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Poco M3 Pro 5G
538 nits
Realme 8 Pro +18%
634 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 161.8 mm (6.37 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 176 gramm (6.21 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G and Oppo Realme 8 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 618
GPU clock 950 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS - ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco M3 Pro 5G
266974
Realme 8 Pro +9%
292060
AnTuTu Ranking List (265th and 228th place)

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 Realme UI 2.0
OS size 19.2 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 50 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (33% in 30 min) Yes (88% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 0:39 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco M3 Pro 5G +10%
18:05 hr
Realme 8 Pro
16:43 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco M3 Pro 5G
16:36 hr
Realme 8 Pro +30%
21:33 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco M3 Pro 5G
32:14 hr
Realme 8 Pro +9%
35:04 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Realme 8 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 15
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco M3 Pro 5G +10%
93.5 dB
Realme 8 Pro
84.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2021 March 2021
Release date May 2021 March 2021
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 0.54 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.89 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 8 Pro. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G and Poco M3 Pro 5G
2. Xiaomi Poco F3 and M3 Pro 5G
3. Oppo Realme 7 and Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G and Poco M3 Pro 5G
5. Oppo Realme 8 5G and Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G
6. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC and Oppo Realme 8 Pro
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro and Oppo Realme 8 Pro
8. Oppo Realme X2 and Realme 8 Pro
9. OnePlus Nord and Oppo Realme 8 Pro
10. Oppo Realme 7 Pro and Realme 8 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish