Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G vs Oppo Realme 8i VS Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G Oppo Realme 8i Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on May 19, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 8i, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8i Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Shows 8% longer battery life (131 vs 121 hours)

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 405 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 84.6% Display features - - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 93.5% - Response time 33.5 ms - Contrast 2512:1 - Max. Brightness Poco M3 Pro 5G 533 nits Realme 8i +1% 538 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 161.8 mm (6.37 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Poco M3 Pro 5G 83.7% Realme 8i +1% 84.6%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G and Oppo Realme 8i in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 MediaTek Helio G96 Max. clock 2200 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali G57 MC2 GPU clock 950 MHz 850 MHz FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco M3 Pro 5G +2% 549 Realme 8i 538 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco M3 Pro 5G 1726 Realme 8i +9% 1883 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco M3 Pro 5G +2% 298703 Realme 8i 292297 CPU 98407 95254 GPU 58314 55107 Memory 64962 61908 UX 79376 80504 Total score 298703 292297 3DMark Wild Life Performance Poco M3 Pro 5G +2% 1101 Realme 8i 1084 Stability 99% 98% Graphics test 6 FPS 6 FPS Graphics score 1101 1084 PCMark 3.0 score 8321 8485 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12 Realme UI 2.0 OS size 19.2 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", OmniVision OV48B (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.1 Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/4" 1/3.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 13 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Poco M3 Pro 5G 93.5 dB Realme 8i n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced May 2021 September 2021 Release date May 2021 September 2021 SAR (head) 0.54 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.89 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display and camera are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 8i. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G.