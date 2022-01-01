Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M3 Pro vs Realme GT Neo 3T – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on May 19, 2021, against the Oppo Realme GT Neo 3T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo 3T
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (700K versus 341K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 51% higher peak brightness (810 against 538 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M3 Pro
vs
Realme GT Neo 3T

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.62 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 397 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 700 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1300 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 85.7%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 93.5% 98.8%
PWM - 471 Hz
Response time 33.5 ms 1 ms
Contrast 2512:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco M3 Pro
538 nits
Realme GT Neo 3T +51%
810 nits
Design and build

Height 161.8 mm (6.37 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.65 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 194.5 gramm (6.86 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow White, Black, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M3 Pro
83.7%
Realme GT Neo 3T +2%
85.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro and Oppo Realme GT Neo 3T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Max. clock 2200 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 650
GPU clock 950 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M3 Pro
1746
Realme GT Neo 3T +84%
3217
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco M3 Pro
341545
Realme GT Neo 3T +105%
700574
CPU 99830 186889
GPU 80609 241818
Memory 67020 119815
UX 91385 149955
Total score 341545 700574
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco M3 Pro
1102
Realme GT Neo 3T +285%
4247
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 6 FPS 25 FPS
Graphics score 1102 4247
PCMark 3.0 score 8255 -
Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 Realme UI 3.0
OS size 19.2 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (33% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 18 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 0:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:55 hr 12:03 hr
Watching video 14:10 hr 16:40 hr
Gaming 06:25 hr 05:01 hr
Standby 130 hr 118 hr
General battery life
Poco M3 Pro +6%
37:41 hr
Realme GT Neo 3T
35:39 hr
Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", OmniVision OV48B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", OmniVision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5"
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/3.13"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco M3 Pro +17%
93.5 dB
Realme GT Neo 3T
80 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2021 June 2022
Release date May 2021 June 2022
SAR (head) 0.54 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.89 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme GT Neo 3T is definitely a better buy.

