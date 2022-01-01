Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G vs Oppo Realme Narzo 50A VS Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G Oppo Realme Narzo 50A Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on May 19, 2021, against the Oppo Realme Narzo 50A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

50% higher pixel density (405 vs 270 PPI)

39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (298K versus 214K)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700

Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (533 against 466 nits)

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Narzo 50A Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Reverse charging feature

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 405 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 81.7% Display tests RGB color space 93.5% - Response time 33.5 ms - Contrast 2512:1 - Max. Brightness Poco M3 Pro 5G +14% 533 nits Realme Narzo 50A 466 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 161.8 mm (6.37 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Poco M3 Pro 5G +2% 83.7% Realme Narzo 50A 81.7%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12 Realme UI 2.0 OS size 19.2 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", OmniVision OV48B (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/4" 1/4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes No Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 7 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes - Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Poco M3 Pro 5G 93.5 dB Realme Narzo 50A n/a

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced May 2021 September 2021 Release date May 2021 October 2021 SAR (head) 0.54 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.89 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G is definitely a better buy.