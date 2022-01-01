Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G vs Oppo Realme Q3 VS Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G Oppo Realme Q3 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on May 19, 2021, against the Oppo Realme Q3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Q3 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (404K versus 298K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (594 against 533 nits)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2

14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 626 and 549 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 405 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 83.9% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 93.5% - Response time 33.5 ms - Contrast 2512:1 - Max. Brightness Poco M3 Pro 5G 533 nits Realme Q3 +11% 594 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 161.8 mm (6.37 inches) 162.5 mm (6.4 inches) Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz) Waterproof No - Rear material Plastic - Frame material Plastic - Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Poco M3 Pro 5G 83.7% Realme Q3 83.9%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G and Oppo Realme Q3 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77) Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 619 GPU clock 950 MHz 825 MHz FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco M3 Pro 5G 549 Realme Q3 +14% 626 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco M3 Pro 5G 1726 Realme Q3 +11% 1916 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco M3 Pro 5G 298703 Realme Q3 +35% 404592 CPU 98407 125570 GPU 58314 94964 Memory 64962 72752 UX 79376 112145 Total score 298703 404592 3DMark Wild Life Performance Poco M3 Pro 5G 1101 Realme Q3 n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 6 FPS - Graphics score 1101 - PCMark 3.0 score 8321 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12 Realme UI 2.0 OS size 19.2 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens - 119° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", OmniVision OV48B (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.1 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/4" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes - Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No - Speakers test Max. loudness Poco M3 Pro 5G 93.5 dB Realme Q3 n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced May 2021 April 2021 Release date May 2021 April 2021 SAR (head) 0.54 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.89 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme Q3 is definitely a better buy.