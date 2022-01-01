Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M3 Pro vs Galaxy A23 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A23

Ксиаоми Поко М3 Про 5G
VS
Самсунг Галакси А23
Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro
Samsung Galaxy A23

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on May 19, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A23, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (341K versus 268K)
  • Delivers 16% higher peak brightness (538 against 465 nits)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 45% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 557 and 385 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The phone is 10-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M3 Pro
vs
Galaxy A23

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.5 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 460 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 83%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.5% -
Response time 33.5 ms -
Contrast 2512:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco M3 Pro +16%
538 nits
Galaxy A23
465 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.8 mm (6.37 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow White, Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M3 Pro +1%
83.7%
Galaxy A23
83%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A23 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 610
GPU clock 950 MHz 1114 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M3 Pro +45%
557
Galaxy A23
385
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M3 Pro +6%
1746
Galaxy A23
1651
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco M3 Pro +27%
341545
Galaxy A23
268002
CPU 99830 81885
GPU 80609 48510
Memory 67020 64789
UX 91385 71783
Total score 341545 268002
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco M3 Pro +151%
1102
Galaxy A23
439
Stability 99% 98%
Graphics test 6 FPS 2 FPS
Graphics score 1102 439
PCMark 3.0 score 8255 7180
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 One UI 4.1
OS size 19.2 GB 24 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (33% in 30 min) Yes (32% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:43 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:55 hr 13:42 hr
Watching video 14:10 hr 12:41 hr
Gaming 06:25 hr 06:33 hr
Standby 130 hr 127 hr
General battery life
Poco M3 Pro +4%
37:41 hr
Galaxy A23
36:17 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", OmniVision OV48B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco M3 Pro
93.5 dB
Galaxy A23
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced May 2021 March 2022
Release date May 2021 March 2022
SAR (head) 0.54 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.89 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro. But if the camera and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A23.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
13 (72.2%)
5 (27.8%)
Total votes: 18

Related comparisons

1. Poco M3 Pro or Redmi Note 11
2. Poco M3 Pro or Poco X3 Pro
3. Poco M3 Pro or Redmi Note 10
4. Poco M3 Pro or Poco M4 Pro
5. Galaxy A23 or Redmi Note 11
6. Galaxy A23 or Galaxy A32
7. Galaxy A23 or Galaxy A22
8. Galaxy A23 or Galaxy A13 5G
9. Galaxy A23 or Galaxy A33 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish