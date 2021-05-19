Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M3 Pro 5G vs Galaxy A32 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A32

Ксиаоми Поко М3 Про 5G
VS
Самсунг Галакси А32 4G
Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G
Samsung Galaxy A32

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on May 19, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A32, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G80 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G
  • 43% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (264K versus 184K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 58% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 549 and 347 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32
  • Delivers 51% higher maximum brightness (799 against 530 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M3 Pro 5G
vs
Galaxy A32

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 84.6%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 93.5% -
Response time 33.5 ms -
Contrast 2512:1 -
Max. Brightness
Poco M3 Pro 5G
530 nits
Galaxy A32 +51%
799 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.8 mm (6.37 inches) 158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow White, Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M3 Pro 5G
83.7%
Galaxy A32 +1%
84.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G and Samsung Galaxy A32 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 Mediatek Helio G80
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 950 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M3 Pro 5G +58%
549
Galaxy A32
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M3 Pro 5G +33%
1699
Galaxy A32
1274
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco M3 Pro 5G +43%
264232
Galaxy A32
184822
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Phone Scores (112th and 136th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 3.1
OS size 19.2 GB 18.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (33% in 30 min) Yes (25% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:19 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco M3 Pro 5G +12%
18:05 hr
Galaxy A32
16:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco M3 Pro 5G
16:36 hr
Galaxy A32 +7%
17:49 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco M3 Pro 5G
32:14 hr
Galaxy A32 +3%
33:26 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (34th and 47th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 30 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5380 x 3620
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2021 February 2021
Release date May 2021 February 2021
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.54 W/kg 0.45 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.89 W/kg 1.3 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G. But if the display, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A32.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
7 (58.3%)
5 (41.7%)
Total votes: 12

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G vs Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
2. Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G
3. Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G vs Xiaomi Poco F3
4. Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G vs Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro
5. Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G vs Oppo Realme 8
6. Samsung Galaxy A32 vs Samsung Galaxy A51
7. Samsung Galaxy A32 vs Samsung Galaxy M51
8. Samsung Galaxy A32 vs Samsung Galaxy S21
9. Samsung Galaxy A32 vs Samsung Galaxy A71
10. Samsung Galaxy A32 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish