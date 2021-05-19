Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M3 Pro 5G vs Galaxy A32 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A32 5G

Ксиаоми Поко М3 Про 5G
VS
Самсунг Галакси А32 5G
Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G
Samsung Galaxy A32 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on May 19, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 50% higher pixel density (405 vs 270 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (264K versus 239K)
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (530 against 492 nits)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 549 and 504 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M3 Pro 5G
vs
Galaxy A32 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 81.6%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.5% -
Response time 33.5 ms -
Contrast 2512:1 -
Max. Brightness
Poco M3 Pro 5G +8%
530 nits
Galaxy A32 5G
492 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.8 mm (6.37 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow White, Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M3 Pro 5G +3%
83.7%
Galaxy A32 5G
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G and Samsung Galaxy A32 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MC3
GPU clock 950 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco M3 Pro 5G +10%
264232
Galaxy A32 5G
239752
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Smartphone Scores (112th and 126th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 3.1
OS size 19.2 GB 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (33% in 30 min) Yes (23% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:24 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco M3 Pro 5G +3%
18:05 hr
Galaxy A32 5G
17:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco M3 Pro 5G +5%
16:36 hr
Galaxy A32 5G
15:57 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco M3 Pro 5G +2%
32:14 hr
Galaxy A32 5G
31:40 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (34th and 53rd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes -
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2021 January 2021
Release date May 2021 February 2021
Launch price ~ 250 USD -
SAR (head) 0.54 W/kg 0.33 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.89 W/kg 1.08 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G. But if the camera and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
7 (87.5%)
1 (12.5%)
Total votes: 8

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco M3 vs M3 Pro 5G
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 vs Poco M3 Pro 5G
3. Oppo Realme 7 vs Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G vs Poco M3 Pro 5G
5. Oppo Realme 8 5G vs Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G
6. Samsung Galaxy A21s vs A32 5G
7. Huawei P40 Lite vs Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
8. Samsung Galaxy M31s vs A32 5G
9. Samsung Galaxy A42 vs A32 5G
10. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G vs A32 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish