Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A40

Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G
Samsung Galaxy A40

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on May 19, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A40, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (305K versus 143K)
  • Comes with 1900 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3100 mAh
  • Shows 66% longer battery life (121 vs 73 hours)
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A40
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 50 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.1 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M3 Pro 5G
vs
Galaxy A40

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 5.9 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 405 ppi 437 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 85.5%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.5% 142.6%
PWM - 245 Hz
Response time 33.5 ms 9 ms
Contrast 2512:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Poco M3 Pro 5G
540 nits
Galaxy A40 +3%
556 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 161.8 mm (6.37 inches) 144.4 mm (5.69 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 69.2 mm (2.72 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 140 gramm (4.94 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M3 Pro 5G
83.7%
Galaxy A40 +2%
85.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G and Samsung Galaxy A40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
Max. clock 2200 MHz 1770 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 7 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 950 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~65 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M3 Pro 5G +107%
554
Galaxy A40
267
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M3 Pro 5G +80%
1747
Galaxy A40
973
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco M3 Pro 5G +113%
305130
Galaxy A40
143241
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 2.0
OS size 19.2 GB 14.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3100 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (33% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco M3 Pro 5G +80%
18:05 hr
Galaxy A40
10:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco M3 Pro 5G +55%
16:36 hr
Galaxy A40
10:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco M3 Pro 5G +58%
32:14 hr
Galaxy A40
20:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5984 x 4140
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size - 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco M3 Pro 5G +13%
93.5 dB
Galaxy A40
82.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2021 April 2019
Release date May 2021 April 2019
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 0.54 W/kg 0.49 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.89 W/kg 1.34 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
