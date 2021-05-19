Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M3 Pro 5G vs Galaxy M31s – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G vs Samsung Galaxy M31s

Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G
Samsung Galaxy M31s

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on May 19, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy M31s, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 9611 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • 33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (305K versus 229K)
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • 58% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 554 and 351 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M31s
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (612 against 540 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M3 Pro 5G
vs
Galaxy M31s

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.46 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 84.6%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 93.5% 98.2%
PWM - 125 Hz
Response time 33.5 ms 9 ms
Contrast 2512:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Poco M3 Pro 5G
540 nits
Galaxy M31s +13%
612 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 161.8 mm (6.37 inches) 159.4 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M3 Pro 5G
83.7%
Galaxy M31s +1%
84.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G and Samsung Galaxy M31s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9611
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 950 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~259 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M3 Pro 5G +37%
1747
Galaxy M31s
1272
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco M3 Pro 5G +33%
305130
Galaxy M31s
229675
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 3.1
OS size 19.2 GB 21.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (33% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 43 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:38 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco M3 Pro 5G +13%
93.5 dB
Galaxy M31s
82.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2021 July 2020
Release date May 2021 August 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 262 USD
SAR (head) 0.54 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.89 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G. But if the camera and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M31s.

