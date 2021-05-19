Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M3 Pro 5G vs Galaxy Note 10 Plus – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

VS
Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on May 19, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9825 and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Shows 13% longer battery life (121 vs 107 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 68% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (439K versus 260K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 49% higher maximum brightness (784 against 526 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M3 Pro 5G
vs
Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3040 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 405 ppi 495 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 92.39%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 93.5% 95.4%
PWM - 250 Hz
Response time 33.5 ms 3.6 ms
Contrast 2512:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Poco M3 Pro 5G
526 nits
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +49%
784 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 161.8 mm (6.37 inches) 162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali G76 MP12
GPU clock 950 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS - ~943 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco M3 Pro 5G
260959
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +68%
439605
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 3.1
OS size 19.2 GB 31.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 18 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (33% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (65% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco M3 Pro 5G +50%
18:05 hr
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
12:07 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco M3 Pro 5G
16:36 hr
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +13%
18:50 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco M3 Pro 5G
32:14 hr
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +1%
32:32 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (32nd and 99th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3648 x 2736
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.6
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.65"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco M3 Pro 5G +9%
93.5 dB
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
85.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2021 August 2019
Release date May 2021 August 2019
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 1125 USD
SAR (head) 0.54 W/kg 0.19 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.89 W/kg 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

