Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M3 Pro 5G vs Mi 9 Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G vs Mi 9 Lite

Ксиаоми Поко М3 Про 5G
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 9 Лайт
Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on May 19, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 970 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4030 mAh
  • Shows 14% longer battery life (121 vs 106 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (305K versus 234K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • 41% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 554 and 392 points
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (633 against 540 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M3 Pro 5G
vs
Mi 9 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 405 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 85.8%
Display features - - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 93.5% 95.8%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time 33.5 ms 3.4 ms
Contrast 2512:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Poco M3 Pro 5G
540 nits
Mi 9 Lite +17%
633 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 161.8 mm (6.37 inches) 156.8 mm (6.17 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 179 gramm (6.31 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M3 Pro 5G
83.7%
Mi 9 Lite +3%
85.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G and Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 616
GPU clock 950 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~384 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M3 Pro 5G +41%
554
Mi 9 Lite
392
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M3 Pro 5G +23%
1747
Mi 9 Lite
1425
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco M3 Pro 5G +30%
305130
Mi 9 Lite
234530
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12.5
OS size 19.2 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4030 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (33% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco M3 Pro 5G +36%
18:05 hr
Mi 9 Lite
13:25 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco M3 Pro 5G
16:36 hr
Mi 9 Lite +5%
17:10 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco M3 Pro 5G
32:14 hr
Mi 9 Lite +22%
39:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL Plus CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco M3 Pro 5G +7%
93.5 dB
Mi 9 Lite
87.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2021 September 2019
Release date May 2021 September 2019
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 262 USD
SAR (head) 0.54 W/kg 1.42 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.89 W/kg 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G and Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
2. Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G
3. Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G and Xiaomi Poco F3
4. Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G and Oppo Realme Narzo 30 5G
5. Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G
6. Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite and Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
7. Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite and Xiaomi Mi A3
8. Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
9. Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
10. Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite and Xiaomi Mi 9

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish