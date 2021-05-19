Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G vs Mi 9T Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on May 19, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Shows 17% longer battery life (121 vs 103 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- The phone is 2-years newer
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
- 64% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (501K versus 305K)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (651 against 540 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 640 and 554 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
72
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
71
Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.39 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.7%
|86.1%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|93.5%
|142.2%
|PWM
|-
|223 Hz
|Response time
|33.5 ms
|6.5 ms
|Contrast
|2512:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|161.8 mm (6.37 inches)
|156.7 mm (6.17 inches)
|Width
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|191 gramm (6.74 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Yellow
|White, Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 700
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|585 MHz
|FLOPS
|~243 GFLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
554
Mi 9T Pro +16%
640
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1747
Mi 9T Pro +50%
2627
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
305130
Mi 9T Pro +64%
501686
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|MIUI 12
|OS size
|19.2 GB
|19 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|27 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (33% in 30 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (40% in 20 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|1:11 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco M3 Pro 5G +35%
18:05 hr
13:33 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:36 hr
Mi 9T Pro +24%
20:33 hr
Talk (3G)
32:14 hr
Mi 9T Pro +3%
33:23 hr
Smartphones With the Best Battery Life (34th and 61st place)
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|124°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|5184 x 3880
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|18 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
108
Video quality
89
Generic camera score
102
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2021
|May 2019
|Release date
|May 2021
|June 2019
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
|~ 387 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.54 W/kg
|1.3 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.89 W/kg
|1.51 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro. But if the software and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G.
