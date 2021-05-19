Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M3 Pro 5G vs Mi 9T Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G vs Mi 9T Pro

Ксиаоми Поко М3 Про 5G
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 9Т Про
Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on May 19, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Shows 17% longer battery life (121 vs 103 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
  • 64% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (501K versus 305K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (651 against 540 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 640 and 554 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M3 Pro 5G
vs
Mi 9T Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 405 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 86.1%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 93.5% 142.2%
PWM - 223 Hz
Response time 33.5 ms 6.5 ms
Contrast 2512:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Poco M3 Pro 5G
540 nits
Mi 9T Pro +21%
651 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 161.8 mm (6.37 inches) 156.7 mm (6.17 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow White, Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M3 Pro 5G
83.7%
Mi 9T Pro +3%
86.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G and Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 640
GPU clock 950 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M3 Pro 5G
554
Mi 9T Pro +16%
640
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M3 Pro 5G
1747
Mi 9T Pro +50%
2627
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco M3 Pro 5G
305130
Mi 9T Pro +64%
501686
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size 19.2 GB 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 27 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (33% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (40% in 20 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:11 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco M3 Pro 5G +35%
18:05 hr
Mi 9T Pro
13:33 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco M3 Pro 5G
16:36 hr
Mi 9T Pro +24%
20:33 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco M3 Pro 5G
32:14 hr
Mi 9T Pro +3%
33:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 124°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5184 x 3880
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 18 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco M3 Pro 5G +6%
93.5 dB
Mi 9T Pro
87.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2021 May 2019
Release date May 2021 June 2019
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 387 USD
SAR (head) 0.54 W/kg 1.3 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.89 W/kg 1.51 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro. But if the software and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G.

