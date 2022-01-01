Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on May 19, 2021, against the Xiaomi Poco C40, which is powered by JLQ JR510 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.