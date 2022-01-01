Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M3 Pro vs Poco C40 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on May 19, 2021, against the Xiaomi Poco C40, which is powered by JLQ JR510 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro
  • 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (338K versus 132K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 51% higher pixel density (405 vs 268 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • 3.6x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 551 and 155 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco C40
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M3 Pro
vs
Poco C40

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.71 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1650 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 -
PPI 405 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 82%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.5% -
Response time 33.5 ms -
Contrast 2512:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco M3 Pro
534 nits
Poco C40
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.8 mm (6.37 inches) 169.59 mm (6.68 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 76.56 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.18 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 204 gramm (7.2 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M3 Pro +2%
83.7%
Poco C40
82%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro and Xiaomi Poco C40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 JLQ JR510
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) -
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 -
Lithography process 7 nanometers -
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 -
GPU clock 950 MHz -
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M3 Pro +255%
551
Poco C40
155
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M3 Pro +131%
1718
Poco C40
743
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco M3 Pro +156%
338567
Poco C40
132437
CPU 99830 36431
GPU 80609 22163
Memory 67020 37186
UX 91385 36684
Total score 338567 132437
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 6 FPS -
Graphics score 1102 -
PCMark 3.0 score 8255 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13 for POCO
OS size 19.2 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (33% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:55 hr -
Watching video 14:10 hr -
Gaming 06:25 hr -
Standby 130 hr -
General battery life
Poco M3 Pro
37:41 hr
Poco C40
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", OmniVision OV48B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 4
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco M3 Pro
93.5 dB
Poco C40
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced May 2021 July 2022
Release date May 2021 July 2022
SAR (head) 0.54 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.89 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro is definitely a better buy.

