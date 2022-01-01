Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M3 vs iPhone 11 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco M3 vs Apple iPhone 11

Xiaomi Поко М3
VS
Эпл Айфон 11
Xiaomi Poco M3
Apple iPhone 11

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Poco M3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3
  • Comes with 2890 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 3110 mAh
  • Shows 25% longer battery life (43:31 vs 34:47 hours)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Has a 0.43 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 21% higher pixel density (395 vs 326 PPI)
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 3.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (628K versus 199K)
  • Delivers 46% higher maximum brightness (639 against 437 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A13 Bionic
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M3
vs
iPhone 11

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 79%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 96.5% 99.8%
PWM 892 Hz Not detected
Response time 36 ms 24.8 ms
Contrast 2214:1 999:1
Max. Brightness
Poco M3
437 nits
iPhone 11 +46%
639 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M3 +6%
83.4%
iPhone 11
79%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M3 and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 600 MHz -
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M3
310
iPhone 11 +327%
1325
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M3
1397
iPhone 11 +148%
3462
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco M3
199285
iPhone 11 +216%
628819
CPU 68236 151608
GPU 32422 260391
Memory 45471 98414
UX 54020 119270
Total score 199285 628819
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco M3
370
iPhone 11 +1948%
7578
Stability 99% 72%
Graphics test 2 FPS 45 FPS
Graphics score 370 7578
PCMark 3.0 score 6219 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced 15.4
OS size 20.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 3110 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 3:00 hr 1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 16:54 hr 11:39 hr
Watching video 14:34 hr 15:16 hr
Gaming 07:58 hr 05:09 hr
Standby 151 hr 121 hr
General battery life
Poco M3 +25%
43:31 hr
iPhone 11
34:47 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Poco M3
n/a
iPhone 11
129
Video quality
Poco M3
n/a
iPhone 11
109
Generic camera score
Poco M3
n/a
iPhone 11
119

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco M3 +2%
85.1 dB
iPhone 11
83.4 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced November 2020 September 2019
Release date December 2020 September 2019
SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
10 (55.6%)
8 (44.4%)
Total votes: 18

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco M3 vs X3 NFC
2. Xiaomi Poco M3 vs Redmi Note 9
3. Xiaomi Poco M3 vs Poco F3
4. Xiaomi Poco M3 vs Redmi Note 10S
5. Xiaomi Poco M3 vs M3 Pro
6. Apple iPhone 11 vs iPhone 13 Pro
7. Apple iPhone 11 vs iPhone XS
8. Apple iPhone 11 vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
9. Apple iPhone 11 vs iPhone 13
10. Apple iPhone 11 vs SE (2020)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish