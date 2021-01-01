Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M3 vs Pixel 4a – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco M3 vs Google Pixel 4a

Xiaomi Поко М3
VS
Гугл Пиксель 4а
Xiaomi Poco M3
Google Pixel 4a

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Poco M3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3
  • Comes with 2860 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 3140 mAh
  • Shows 103% longer battery life (154 vs 76 hours)
  • Has a 0.72 inch larger screen size
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
  • Delivers 84% higher maximum brightness (795 against 432 nits)
  • 51% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (273K versus 181K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 12% higher pixel density (443 vs 395 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.9 mm narrower
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M3
vs
Pixel 4a

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.53 inches 5.81 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 443 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 83.3%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 96.5% 95.3%
PWM 892 Hz 255 Hz
Response time 36 ms 6.2 ms
Contrast 2214:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Poco M3
432 nits
Pixel 4a +84%
795 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 69.4 mm (2.73 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 143 gramm (5.04 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M3
83.4%
Pixel 4a
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M3 and Google Pixel 4a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 618
GPU clock 600 MHz 575 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS ~422 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M3
304
Pixel 4a +79%
545
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M3
1398
Pixel 4a +16%
1625
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Poco M3
n/a
Pixel 4a
203525
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco M3
181596
Pixel 4a +51%
273697
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12 Stock Android
OS size 20.5 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 3140 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time 3:00 hr 1:27 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco M3 +88%
21:57 hr
Pixel 4a
11:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco M3 +40%
17:03 hr
Pixel 4a
12:17 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco M3 +105%
46:04 hr
Pixel 4a
22:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Poco M3
n/a
Pixel 4a
122
Video quality
Poco M3
n/a
Pixel 4a
98
Generic camera score
Poco M3
n/a
Pixel 4a
111

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco M3
85.1 dB
Pixel 4a +1%
86 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced November 2020 August 2020
Release date December 2020 October 2020
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 387 USD
SAR (head) - 1.37 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 4a. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco M3.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco M3 or Xiaomi Mi 9T
2. Xiaomi Poco M3 or Samsung Galaxy M31
3. Xiaomi Poco M3 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
4. Xiaomi Poco M3 or Samsung Galaxy A12
5. Xiaomi Poco M3 or Oppo Realme 7
6. Google Pixel 4a or Samsung Galaxy S10e
7. Google Pixel 4a or Samsung Galaxy S21
8. Google Pixel 4a or Samsung Galaxy A71
9. Google Pixel 4a or Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
10. Google Pixel 4a or OnePlus 7T

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish