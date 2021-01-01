Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Poco M3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 32 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.