Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Poco M3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 10i, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3
  • Comes with 2600 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (179K versus 154K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (433 against 371 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10i
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Weighs 34 grams less
  • 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 332 and 306 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M3
vs
Honor 10i

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 83.4% 83.1%
Max. Brightness
Poco M3 +17%
433 nits
Honor 10i
371 nits

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 154.8 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Poco M3
83.4%
Honor 10i
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M3 and Huawei Honor 10i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G51
GPU clock 600 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M3
306
Honor 10i +8%
332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M3 +4%
1378
Honor 10i
1331
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco M3 +16%
179385
Honor 10i
154061

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 9.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 3:00 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco M3
21:57 hr
Honor 10i
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Poco M3
17:03 hr
Honor 10i
n/a
Talk (3G)
Poco M3
46:04 hr
Honor 10i
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced November 2020 March 2019
Release date December 2020 April 2019
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 250 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M3 is definitely a better buy.

