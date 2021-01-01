Xiaomi Poco M3 vs Huawei P Smart 2020
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Poco M3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Huawei P Smart 2020, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3
- Comes with 2600 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 3400 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (179K versus 160K)
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart 2020
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Weighs 38 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
67
66
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
41
40
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
86
61
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
55
55
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
58
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
62
56
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.53 inches
|6.21 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|415 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|83.4%
|83.1%
|RGB color space
|-
|99.5%
|PWM
|-
|344 Hz
|Response time
|-
|34 ms
|Contrast
|-
|875:1
Design and build
|Height
|162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
|155.2 mm (6.11 inches)
|Width
|77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
|73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|198 gramm (6.98 oz)
|160 gramm (5.64 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Yellow
|Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
|HiSilicon Kirin 710F
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~272 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1666 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
306
P Smart 2020 +7%
328
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M3 +2%
1378
1349
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco M3 +12%
179385
160573
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|EMUI 9.1
|OS size
|-
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|6000 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (25% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
|2:04 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
21:57 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:03 hr
Talk (3G)
46:04 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.1
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4.0"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|November 2020
|April 2020
|Release date
|December 2020
|May 2020
|Launch price
|~ 175 USD
|~ 212 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M3 is definitely a better buy.
