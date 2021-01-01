Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M3 vs P40 Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco M3 vs Huawei P40 Lite

Xiaomi Поко М3
Xiaomi Poco M3
VS
Хуавей П40 Лайт
Huawei P40 Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Poco M3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Huawei P40 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3
  • Comes with 1800 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4200 mAh
  • Shows 27% longer battery life (154 vs 121 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Stereo speakers
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite
  • 84% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (331K versus 180K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 810
  • Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (515 against 445 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 86% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 580 and 312 points
  • Weighs 15 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M3
vs
P40 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD LTPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2310 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.2:9
PPI 395 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 83.5%
Display tests
RGB color space 96.5% 98.8%
PWM 892 Hz Not detected
Response time 36 ms 38.4 ms
Contrast 2214:1 976:1
Max. Brightness
Poco M3
445 nits
P40 Lite +16%
515 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M3
83.4%
P40 Lite
83.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M3 and Huawei P40 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 HiSilicon Kirin 810
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2270 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock 600 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS ~551 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M3
312
P40 Lite +86%
580
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M3
1411
P40 Lite +32%
1866
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco M3
180015
P40 Lite +84%
331337
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu 8 (280th and 128th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 10
OS size 20.5 GB 14.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 18 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 3:00 hr 1:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco M3 +20%
21:57 hr
P40 Lite
18:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco M3 +9%
17:03 hr
P40 Lite
15:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco M3 +39%
46:04 hr
P40 Lite
33:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco M3
85.6 dB
P40 Lite
n/a

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced November 2020 February 2020
Release date December 2020 March 2020
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 275 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P40 Lite. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco M3.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Poco M3 or Poco X3 NFC
2. Poco M3 or Redmi Note 9 Pro
3. Poco M3 or Redmi 9
4. Poco M3 or Realme 7 Pro
5. P40 Lite or P30 Lite
6. P40 Lite or Redmi Note 8 Pro
7. P40 Lite or Redmi Note 8T
8. P40 Lite or Redmi Note 9S
9. P40 Lite or Honor 20

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish