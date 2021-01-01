Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M3 vs Huawei Y5p – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Poco M3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Huawei Y5p, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3
  • Comes with 2980 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 3020 mAh
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (185K versus 93K)
  • Has a 1.08 inches larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Thinner bezels – 9.6% more screen real estate
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • 34% higher pixel density (395 vs 295 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y5p
  • Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (508 against 439 nits)
  • Weighs 54 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.36 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M3
vs
Huawei Y5p

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.53 inches 5.45 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18:9
PPI 395 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 73.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 96.5% 97.4%
PWM 892 Hz 66 Hz
Response time 36 ms 36 ms
Contrast 2214:1 3029:1
Max. Brightness
Poco M3
439 nits
Huawei Y5p +16%
508 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 146.5 mm (5.77 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 70.94 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 8.35 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 144 gramm (5.08 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M3 +13%
83.4%
Huawei Y5p
73.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M3 and Huawei Y5p in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 600 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M3 +119%
315
Huawei Y5p
144
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M3 +68%
1405
Huawei Y5p
837
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Poco M3
n/a
Huawei Y5p
77475
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco M3 +100%
185946
Huawei Y5p
93118

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 10.1
OS size 20.5 GB 10 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 3:00 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco M3
21:57 hr
Huawei Y5p
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Poco M3
17:03 hr
Huawei Y5p
n/a
Talk (3G)
Poco M3
46:04 hr
Huawei Y5p
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco M3 +3%
85.1 dB
Huawei Y5p
82.5 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced November 2020 May 2020
Release date December 2020 August 2020
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 87 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M3 is definitely a better buy.

