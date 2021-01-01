Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M3 vs Huawei Y8p – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Poco M3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Huawei Y8p, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Stereo speakers
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y8p
  • Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (560 against 433 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 35 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M3
vs
Huawei Y8p

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.53 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 418 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 83.4% 83.2%
Max. Brightness
Poco M3
433 nits
Huawei Y8p +29%
560 nits

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 157.4 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 163 gramm (5.75 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Poco M3
83.4%
Huawei Y8p
83.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M3 and Huawei Y8p in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G51
GPU clock 600 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M3
306
Huawei Y8p +7%
327
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M3 +3%
1378
Huawei Y8p
1341
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco M3
179385
Huawei Y8p +3%
185544
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Results (261st and 250th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 10.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 3:00 hr 2:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco M3
21:57 hr
Huawei Y8p
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Poco M3
17:03 hr
Huawei Y8p
n/a
Talk (3G)
Poco M3
46:04 hr
Huawei Y8p
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced November 2020 May 2020
Release date December 2020 May 2020
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 212 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco M3. But if the display and camera are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Y8p.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (16.7%)
5 (83.3%)
Total votes: 6

