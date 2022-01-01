Xiaomi Poco M3 vs Infinix Hot 11 VS Xiaomi Poco M3 Infinix Hot 11 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Poco M3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Infinix Hot 11, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3 Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Supports 18W fast charging

Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

Reverse charging feature

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 11 Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (497 against 437 nits)

The phone is 10-months newer

23% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 379 and 308 points

The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD TFT LCD Size 6.53 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 400 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 83.6% Display tests RGB color space 96.5% - PWM 892 Hz - Response time 36 ms - Contrast 2214:1 - Max. Brightness Poco M3 437 nits Hot 11 +14% 497 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches) Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 76.2 mm (3 inches) Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 201 gramm (7.09 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Silver, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Poco M3 83.4% Hot 11 83.6%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco M3 and Infinix Hot 11 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 MediaTek Helio G70 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 L3 cache - 1 MB Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU clock 600 MHz 820 MHz FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco M3 308 Hot 11 +23% 379 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco M3 +8% 1397 Hot 11 1288 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco M3 +5% 199392 Hot 11 189937 CPU 68236 69030 GPU 32422 40927 Memory 45471 37017 UX 54020 43026 Total score 199392 189937 3DMark Wild Life Performance Poco M3 370 Hot 11 n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 2 FPS - Graphics score 370 - PCMark 3.0 score 6228 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced XOS 7.6 OS size 20.5 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4208 x 3120 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0 Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/4.0" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * No No Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Poco M3 85.1 dB Hot 11 n/a

Other Category Budget Budget Announced November 2020 September 2021 Release date December 2020 September 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the software, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco M3. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Infinix Hot 11.