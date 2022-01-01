Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M3 vs Hot 12 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Poco M3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Infinix Hot 12, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3
  • 53% higher pixel density (395 vs 259 PPI)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 12
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (247K versus 198K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 360 and 310 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Poco M3
63
Hot 12
67
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Poco M3
33
Hot 12
31
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Poco M3
93
Hot 12
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Poco M3
52
Hot 12
56
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Poco M3
73
Hot 12
71
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Poco M3
59
Hot 12
59

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M3
vs
Hot 12

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.82 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 259 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 440 nits -
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 84.5%
Display tests
RGB color space 96.5% -
PWM 892 Hz -
Response time 36 ms -
Contrast 2214:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco M3
438 nits
Hot 12
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 170.47 mm (6.71 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 8.32 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 194.9 gramm (6.87 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M3
83.4%
Hot 12 +1%
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M3 and Infinix Hot 12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 600 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS ~59 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M3
310
Hot 12 +16%
360
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M3 +10%
1386
Hot 12
1265
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco M3
198418
Hot 12 +25%
247747
CPU 68236 67349
GPU 32422 61522
Memory 45471 44361
UX 54020 75843
Total score 198418 247747
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco M3
370
Hot 12
n/a
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 2 FPS -
Graphics score 370 -
PCMark 3.0 score 6202 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 12
ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced XOS 10.6
OS size 20.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) Yes (25% in 15 min)
Full charging time 3:00 hr 1:42 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 16:54 hr -
Watching video 14:34 hr -
Gaming 07:58 hr -
Standby 151 hr -
General battery life
Poco M3
43:31 hr
Hot 12
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4208 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco M3
85.1 dB
Hot 12
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced November 2020 April 2022
Release date December 2020 April 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco M3. But if the display, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Hot 12.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

