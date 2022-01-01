Xiaomi Poco M3 vs Infinix Note 11 VS Xiaomi Poco M3 Infinix Note 11 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Poco M3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Infinix Note 11, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3 Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

Reverse charging feature

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (251K versus 199K)

The phone is 11-months newer

Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (497 against 437 nits)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

19% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 368 and 308 points

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Poco M3 Price Infinix Note 11 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.53 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 86% Display features - - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 96.5% - PWM 892 Hz - Response time 36 ms - Contrast 2214:1 - Max. Brightness Poco M3 437 nits Note 11 +14% 497 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Yellow White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Poco M3 83.4% Note 11 +3% 86%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco M3 and Infinix Note 11 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 MediaTek Helio G88 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G52 MC2 GPU clock 600 MHz 100 MHz FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS ~62 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 2048 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco M3 308 Note 11 +19% 368 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco M3 +11% 1397 Note 11 1254 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco M3 199392 Note 11 +26% 251305 CPU 68236 67946 GPU 32422 57095 Memory 45471 47036 UX 54020 81522 Total score 199392 251305 3DMark Wild Life Performance Poco M3 370 Note 11 +95% 721 Stability 99% - Graphics test 2 FPS 4 FPS Graphics score 370 721 PCMark 3.0 score 6228 8218 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced XOS 10 OS size 20.5 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0 Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/4.0" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * No Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Poco M3 85.1 dB Note 11 n/a

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced November 2020 November 2021 Release date December 2020 December 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the software, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco M3. But if the display, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 11.