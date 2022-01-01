Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M3 vs Note 11 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Poco M3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Infinix Note 11 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Shows 20% longer battery life (154 vs 128 hours)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 69% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (337K versus 199K)
  • Has a 0.42 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • 69% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 520 and 308 points
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M3
vs
Note 11 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.95 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 -
PPI 395 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 84.5%
Display tests
RGB color space 96.5% -
PWM 892 Hz -
Response time 36 ms -
Contrast 2214:1 -
Max. Brightness
Poco M3
437 nits
Note 11 Pro +7%
466 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 173.1 mm (6.81 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 78.4 mm (3.09 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M3
83.4%
Note 11 Pro +1%
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M3 and Infinix Note 11 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 MediaTek Helio G96
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock 600 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M3
308
Note 11 Pro +69%
520
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M3
1397
Note 11 Pro +28%
1789
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco M3
199392
Note 11 Pro +69%
337278
CPU 68236 95124
GPU 32422 76677
Memory 45471 73996
UX 54020 93094
Total score 199392 337278
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 2 FPS -
Graphics score 370 -
PCMark 3.0 score 6228 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced XOS 10
OS size 20.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 3:00 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco M3 +24%
21:57 hr
Note 11 Pro
17:34 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco M3 +20%
17:03 hr
Note 11 Pro
14:25 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco M3 +46%
46:04 hr
Note 11 Pro
31:57 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV64C
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco M3
85.1 dB
Note 11 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced November 2020 October 2021
Release date December 2020 November 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Note 11 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

