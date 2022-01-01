Xiaomi Poco M3 vs Infinix Note 11 Pro VS Xiaomi Poco M3 Infinix Note 11 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Poco M3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Infinix Note 11 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3 Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Shows 20% longer battery life (154 vs 128 hours)

Reverse charging feature

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11 Pro Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

69% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (337K versus 199K)

Has a 0.42 inch larger screen size

The phone is 11-months newer

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

69% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 520 and 308 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.53 inches 6.95 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 - PPI 395 ppi 387 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 84.5% Display tests RGB color space 96.5% - PWM 892 Hz - Response time 36 ms - Contrast 2214:1 - Max. Brightness Poco M3 437 nits Note 11 Pro +7% 466 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 173.1 mm (6.81 inches) Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 78.4 mm (3.09 inches) Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Silver, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Poco M3 83.4% Note 11 Pro +1% 84.5%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco M3 and Infinix Note 11 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 MediaTek Helio G96 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 Mali G57 MC2 GPU clock 600 MHz 850 MHz FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 2048 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco M3 308 Note 11 Pro +69% 520 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco M3 1397 Note 11 Pro +28% 1789 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco M3 199392 Note 11 Pro +69% 337278 CPU 68236 95124 GPU 32422 76677 Memory 45471 73996 UX 54020 93094 Total score 199392 337278 3DMark Wild Life Performance Poco M3 370 Note 11 Pro n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 2 FPS - Graphics score 370 - PCMark 3.0 score 6228 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced XOS 10 OS size 20.5 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9216 x 6912 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV64C

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.5

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0 Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/4.0" 1/3" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * No Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 12 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Poco M3 85.1 dB Note 11 Pro n/a

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced November 2020 October 2021 Release date December 2020 November 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Note 11 Pro is definitely a better buy.