Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Poco M3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Meizu Note 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Has a 0.33 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Meizu Note 9
  • 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (200K versus 179K)
  • 56% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 477 and 306 points
  • Weighs 28.3 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Poco M3
67
Note 9
61
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Poco M3
42
Note 9
40
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Poco M3
86
Note 9
76
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Poco M3
55
Note 9
53
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Poco M3
75
Note 9
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Poco M3
63
Note 9
58

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M3
vs
Note 9

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2244 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.7:9
PPI 395 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 83.4% 85.35%
Max. Brightness
Poco M3
433 nits
Note 9 +4%
450 nits

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 153.1 mm (6.03 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 169.7 gramm (5.99 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Poco M3
83.4%
Note 9 +2%
85.35%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M3 and Meizu Note 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 612
GPU clock 600 MHz 700-750 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M3
306
Note 9 +56%
477
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M3 +48%
1378
Note 9
930
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco M3
179385
Note 9 +12%
200189
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Results (261st and 227th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 12 Flyme 7.2

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) Yes, mCharge (50% in 38 min)
Full charging time 3:00 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco M3
21:57 hr
Note 9
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Poco M3
17:03 hr
Note 9
n/a
Talk (3G)
Poco M3
46:04 hr
Note 9
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5180 x 3880
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced November 2020 March 2019
Release date December 2020 March 2019
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 200 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M3 is definitely a better buy.

