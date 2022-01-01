Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M3 vs G Pure – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Poco M3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Motorola G Pure, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (201K versus 99K)
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4000 mAh
  • 47% higher pixel density (395 vs 269 PPI)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Motorola G Pure
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (550 against 441 nits)
  • The phone is 11-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Poco M3
63
G Pure
60
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Poco M3
33
G Pure
22
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Poco M3
93
G Pure
61
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Poco M3
52
G Pure
47
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Poco M3
73
G Pure
62
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Poco M3
59
G Pure
50

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M3
vs
G Pure

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 80.6%
Display tests
RGB color space 96.5% -
PWM 892 Hz -
Response time 36 ms -
Contrast 2214:1 -
Max. Brightness
Poco M3
441 nits
G Pure +25%
550 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 167.4 mm (6.59 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M3 +3%
83.4%
G Pure
80.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M3 and Motorola G Pure in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 MediaTek Helio G25
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 600 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M3 +112%
310
G Pure
146
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M3 +112%
1403
G Pure
661
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco M3 +103%
201464
G Pure
99147
CPU 68236 -
GPU 32422 -
Memory 45471 -
UX 54020 -
Total score 201464 99147
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco M3
370
G Pure
n/a
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 2 FPS -
Graphics score 370 -
PCMark 3.0 score 6219 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Stock Android
OS size 20.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 3:00 hr 2:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 16:54 hr -
Watching video 14:34 hr -
Gaming 07:58 hr -
Standby 151 hr -
General battery life
Poco M3
43:31 hr
G Pure
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.4
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco M3
85.1 dB
G Pure
n/a

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced November 2020 October 2021
Release date December 2020 October 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M3 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

