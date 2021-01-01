Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M3 vs Moto G 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Poco M3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Motorola Moto G 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Shows 18% longer battery life (154 vs 131 hours)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G 5G
  • 70% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (308K versus 181K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (483 against 432 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 750G
  • 2.2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 658 and 304 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M3
vs
Moto G 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 85.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 96.5% -
PWM 892 Hz -
Response time 36 ms -
Contrast 2214:1 -
Max. Brightness
Poco M3
432 nits
Moto G 5G +12%
483 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 166.1 mm (6.54 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 212 gramm (7.48 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M3
83.4%
Moto G 5G +3%
85.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M3 and Motorola Moto G 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 619
GPU clock 600 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M3
304
Moto G 5G +116%
658
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M3
1398
Moto G 5G +41%
1973
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco M3
181596
Moto G 5G +70%
308436
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 -
OS size 20.5 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) Yes (36% in 30 min)
Full charging time 3:00 hr 2:11 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco M3 +24%
21:57 hr
Moto G 5G
17:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco M3
17:03 hr
Moto G 5G +14%
19:35 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco M3 +7%
46:04 hr
Moto G 5G
43:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 112 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco M3 +3%
85.1 dB
Moto G 5G
82.5 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced November 2020 November 2020
Release date December 2020 December 2020
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 288 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G 5G. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco M3.

