Xiaomi Poco M3 vs Motorola Moto G40 Fusion VS Xiaomi Poco M3 Motorola Moto G40 Fusion Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Poco M3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3 Stereo speakers

Reverse charging feature

Weighs 27 grams less

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

53% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (304K versus 199K)

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 732G

75% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 540 and 308 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.53 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 85.3% Display tests RGB color space 96.5% - PWM 892 Hz - Response time 36 ms - Contrast 2214:1 - Max. Brightness Poco M3 437 nits Moto G40 Fusion +2% 446 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 169.6 mm (6.68 inches) Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 225 gramm (7.94 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Gold, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Poco M3 83.4% Moto G40 Fusion +2% 85.3%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco M3 and Motorola Moto G40 Fusion in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) L3 cache - 1 MB Lithography process 11 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 618 GPU clock 600 MHz 810 MHz FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco M3 308 Moto G40 Fusion +75% 540 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco M3 1397 Moto G40 Fusion +28% 1785 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco M3 199392 Moto G40 Fusion +53% 304550 CPU 68236 79236 GPU 32422 93993 Memory 45471 48993 UX 54020 82626 Total score 199392 304550 3DMark Wild Life Performance Poco M3 370 Moto G40 Fusion +202% 1117 Stability 99% 99% Graphics test 2 FPS 6 FPS Graphics score 370 1117 PCMark 3.0 score 6228 9045 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced - OS size 20.5 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens - 118° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.1 f/2.2 Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/4.0" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * No Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 12 15 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Poco M3 85.1 dB Moto G40 Fusion n/a

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced November 2020 April 2021 Release date December 2020 May 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion is definitely a better buy.