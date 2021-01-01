Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M3 vs Nokia 1.4 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Poco M3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Nokia 1.4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3
  • 3.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (204K versus 55K)
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4000 mAh
  • 47% higher pixel density (395 vs 269 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (431 against 391 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Nokia 1.4
  • Weighs 20 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M3
vs
Nokia 1.4

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.52 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 80.4%
Display tests
RGB color space 96.5% -
PWM 892 Hz -
Response time 36 ms -
Contrast 2214:1 -
Max. Brightness
Poco M3 +10%
431 nits
Nokia 1.4
391 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 166.4 mm (6.55 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M3 +4%
83.4%
Nokia 1.4
80.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M3 and Nokia 1.4 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Qualcomm Snapdragon 215
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) -
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 -
Lithography process 11 nanometers -
Graphics Adreno 610 -
GPU clock 600 MHz -
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 1, 2, 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M3 +211%
308
Nokia 1.4
99
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M3 +291%
1391
Nokia 1.4
356
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco M3 +270%
204314
Nokia 1.4
55254
Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 -
OS size 20.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 3:00 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco M3
21:57 hr
Nokia 1.4
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Poco M3
17:03 hr
Nokia 1.4
n/a
Talk (3G)
Poco M3
46:04 hr
Nokia 1.4
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS No
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2048 x 1536
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.4
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco M3
85.1 dB
Nokia 1.4
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced November 2020 February 2021
Release date December 2020 February 2021
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 100 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M3 is definitely a better buy.

