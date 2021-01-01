Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M3 vs Nokia 3.1 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Poco M3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Nokia 3.1, which is powered by MediaTek MT6750 and came out 30 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3
  • Shows 175% longer battery life (154 vs 56 hours)
  • Comes with 3010 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 2990 mAh
  • Has a 1.33 inches larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Thinner bezels – 13.67% more screen real estate
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 662
Reasons to consider the Nokia 3.1
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.7 mm narrower
  • Weighs 59.7 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M3
vs
Nokia 3.1

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 5.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18:9
PPI 395 ppi 310 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 69.73%
Display tests
RGB color space 96.5% 97.8%
PWM 892 Hz Not detected
Response time 36 ms 32.2 ms
Contrast 2214:1 2108:1
Max. Brightness
Poco M3 +2%
436 nits
Nokia 3.1
426 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 146.2 mm (5.76 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 68.6 mm (2.7 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 138.3 gramm (4.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M3 +20%
83.4%
Nokia 3.1
69.73%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M3 and Nokia 3.1 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 MediaTek MT6750
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 11 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-T860 MP2
GPU clock 600 MHz 700 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS ~24 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 2, 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 640 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 16, 32 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M3
304
Nokia 3.1
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M3
1390
Nokia 3.1
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco M3
176624
Nokia 3.1
n/a

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM MIUI 12 Android One
OS size 20.5 GB 7.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 2990 mAh
Charge power 18 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 3:00 hr 2:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco M3 +137%
21:57 hr
Nokia 3.1
9:11 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco M3 +70%
17:03 hr
Nokia 3.1
10:03 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco M3 +381%
46:04 hr
Nokia 3.1
9:58 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco M3
85 dB
Nokia 3.1
85.2 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced November 2020 May 2018
Release date December 2020 June 2018
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 150 USD
SAR (head) - 0.64 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.63 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M3 is definitely a better buy.

