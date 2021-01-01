Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Poco M3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Nokia 3.1, which is powered by MediaTek MT6750 and came out 30 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.