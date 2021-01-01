Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Poco M3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Nokia 6.1, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 and came out 35 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.