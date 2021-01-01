Xiaomi Poco M3 vs Oppo A74
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Poco M3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Oppo A74, which is powered by the same chip and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
- Stereo speakers
- Reverse charging feature
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo A74
- Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
- Delivers 39% higher maximum brightness (602 against 433 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Weighs 23 grams less
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.53 inches
|6.43 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.4%
|84.4%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|96.5%
|100%
|PWM
|892 Hz
|240 Hz
|Response time
|36 ms
|4.4 ms
|Contrast
|2214:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
|160.3 mm (6.31 inches)
|Width
|77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
|73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|198 gramm (6.98 oz)
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IPX4
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Yellow
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~272 GFLOPS
|~272 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1804 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Phone Scores (127th and 136th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|ColorOS 11.1
|OS size
|20.5 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|6000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (25% in 30 min)
|Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (54% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
|1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4624 x 3468
|Aperture
|f/2.1
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|-
|27 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4.0"
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|13
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|November 2020
|April 2021
|Release date
|December 2020
|April 2021
|Launch price
|~ 175 USD
|~ 250 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, software, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo A74. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco M3.
