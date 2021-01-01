Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M3 vs Realme 3 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco M3 vs Oppo Realme 3

Xiaomi Поко М3
Xiaomi Poco M3
VS
Оппо Реалми 3
Oppo Realme 3

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Poco M3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 3, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3
  • Comes with 1770 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4230 mAh
  • Shows 43% longer battery life (154 vs 108 hours)
  • 46% higher pixel density (395 vs 270 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Has a 0.33 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (445 against 385 nits)
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 3
  • Weighs 23 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M3
vs
Realme 3

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19:9
PPI 395 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 81.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 96.5% -
PWM 892 Hz -
Response time 36 ms -
Contrast 2214:1 -
Max. Brightness
Poco M3 +16%
445 nits
Realme 3
385 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 156.1 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M3 +2%
83.4%
Realme 3
81.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M3 and Oppo Realme 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 MediaTek Helio P70
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 600 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS ~255 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M3 +2%
312
Realme 3
307
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M3
1411
Realme 3 +6%
1499
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco M3
180015
Realme 3 +4%
186351
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Results (280th and 266th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 Realme UI 1.0
OS size 20.5 GB 14.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 4230 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 3:00 hr 2:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco M3 +41%
21:57 hr
Realme 3
15:25 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco M3 +28%
17:03 hr
Realme 3
13:31 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco M3 +24%
46:04 hr
Realme 3
37:03 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (6th and 60th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 90 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco M3 +6%
85.6 dB
Realme 3
81 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced November 2020 March 2019
Release date December 2020 March 2019
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 112 USD
SAR (head) - 0.616 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.379 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M3 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco M3 and Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
2. Xiaomi Poco M3 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
3. Xiaomi Poco M3 and Xiaomi Redmi 9
4. Xiaomi Poco M3 and Oppo Realme 7 Pro
5. Oppo Realme 3 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
6. Oppo Realme 3 and Samsung Galaxy A51
7. Oppo Realme 3 and Xiaomi Redmi 8
8. Oppo Realme 3 and Oppo Realme 5 Pro
9. Oppo Realme 3 and Oppo Realme XT

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish