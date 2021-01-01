Xiaomi Poco M3 vs Oppo Realme 6 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Poco M3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 6 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3
- Comes with 1700 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4300 mAh
- Shows 44% longer battery life (154 vs 107 hours)
- Stereo speakers
- The phone is 9-months newer
- Reverse charging feature
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6 Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- 53% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (275K versus 180K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
67
71
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
42
54
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
90
81
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
55
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
73
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
64
66
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.53 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|399 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.4%
|84.7%
|RGB color space
|96.5%
|98.4%
|PWM
|892 Hz
|2336 Hz
|Response time
|36 ms
|28.4 ms
|Contrast
|2214:1
|1195:1
Design and build
|Height
|162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
|163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
|Width
|77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|198 gramm (6.98 oz)
|202 gramm (7.13 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Yellow
|Blue, Red, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|800 MHz
|FLOPS
|~272 GFLOPS
|~386 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
312
Realme 6 Pro +76%
548
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1411
Realme 6 Pro +16%
1639
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
180015
Realme 6 Pro +53%
275248
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Ranking List (280th and 187th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|Realme UI
|OS size
|20.5 GB
|15 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|6000 mAh
|4300 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (25% in 30 min)
|Yes, VOOC 4.0 (100% in 57 min)
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
|0:57 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco M3 +50%
21:57 hr
14:42 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco M3 +22%
17:03 hr
14:01 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco M3 +48%
46:04 hr
31:12 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (6th and 91st place)
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.1
|f/2.1
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4.0"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|November 2020
|March 2020
|Release date
|December 2020
|March 2020
|Launch price
|~ 175 USD
|~ 275 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|1.19 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.92 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 6 Pro. But if the software, battery life, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco M3.
