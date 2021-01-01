Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M3 vs Realme 6 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Poco M3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 6 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3
  • Comes with 1700 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Shows 44% longer battery life (154 vs 107 hours)
  • Stereo speakers
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 53% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (275K versus 180K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M3
vs
Realme 6 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 399 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 84.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 96.5% 98.4%
PWM 892 Hz 2336 Hz
Response time 36 ms 28.4 ms
Contrast 2214:1 1195:1
Max. Brightness
Poco M3 +4%
445 nits
Realme 6 Pro
427 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 202 gramm (7.13 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Blue, Red, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M3
83.4%
Realme 6 Pro +2%
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M3 and Oppo Realme 6 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 11 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 618
GPU clock 600 MHz 800 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M3
312
Realme 6 Pro +76%
548
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M3
1411
Realme 6 Pro +16%
1639
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco M3
180015
Realme 6 Pro +53%
275248
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Ranking List (280th and 187th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12 Realme UI
OS size 20.5 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 18 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) Yes, VOOC 4.0 (100% in 57 min)
Full charging time 3:00 hr 0:57 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco M3 +50%
21:57 hr
Realme 6 Pro
14:42 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco M3 +22%
17:03 hr
Realme 6 Pro
14:01 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco M3 +48%
46:04 hr
Realme 6 Pro
31:12 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (6th and 91st place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.1
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco M3 +4%
85.6 dB
Realme 6 Pro
82 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced November 2020 March 2020
Release date December 2020 March 2020
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) - 1.19 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.92 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 6 Pro. But if the software, battery life, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco M3.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
