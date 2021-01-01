Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M3 vs Realme 6i – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco M3 vs Oppo Realme 6i

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Poco M3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 6i, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G80 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3
  • 46% higher pixel density (395 vs 270 PPI)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6i
  • Shows 21% longer battery life (186 vs 154 hours)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (202K versus 179K)
  • Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (521 against 433 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 389 and 306 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1600 x 720 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 83.4% 82.3%
Display tests
RGB color space - 93.4%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 31 ms
Contrast - 1992:1
Max. Brightness
Poco M3
433 nits
Realme 6i +20%
521 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 162.1 mm (6.38 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow White, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Poco M3 +1%
83.4%
Realme 6i
82.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M3 and Oppo Realme 6i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Mediatek Helio G80
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 600 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M3
306
Realme 6i +27%
389
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M3 +5%
1378
Realme 6i
1314
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco M3
179385
Realme 6i +13%
202372
AnTuTu 8 Rating (261st and 224th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12 Realme UI 1.0
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) Yes (65% in 45 min)
Full charging time 3:00 hr 1:17 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco M3
21:57 hr
Realme 6i +37%
29:59 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco M3
17:03 hr
Realme 6i +21%
20:55 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco M3 +33%
46:04 hr
Realme 6i
34:59 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (6th and 1st place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco M3
n/a
Realme 6i
85.6 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced November 2020 March 2020
Release date December 2020 March 2020
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) - 0.71 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.57 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco M3. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 6i.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
10 (40%)
15 (60%)
Total votes: 25

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
