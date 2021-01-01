Xiaomi Poco M3 vs Oppo Realme 6i
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Poco M3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 6i, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G80 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3
- 46% higher pixel density (395 vs 270 PPI)
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
- Stereo speakers
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- The phone is 8-months newer
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6i
- Shows 21% longer battery life (186 vs 154 hours)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (202K versus 179K)
- Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (521 against 433 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- 27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 389 and 306 points
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.53 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1600 x 720 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen to body ratio
|83.4%
|82.3%
|RGB color space
|-
|93.4%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|31 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1992:1
Design and build
|Height
|162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
|162.1 mm (6.38 inches)
|Width
|77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|198 gramm (6.98 oz)
|191 gramm (6.74 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Yellow
|White, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
|Mediatek Helio G80
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Mali-G52 MP2
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~272 GFLOPS
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
AnTuTu 8 Rating (261st and 224th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|Realme UI 1.0
|OS size
|-
|16 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|6000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (25% in 30 min)
|Yes (65% in 45 min)
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
|1:17 hr
Battery life tests
Phones With Long Battery Life (6th and 1st place)
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.1
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4.0"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|November 2020
|March 2020
|Release date
|December 2020
|March 2020
|Launch price
|~ 175 USD
|~ 187 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.71 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.57 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco M3. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 6i.
