Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Poco M3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 7 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3
  • Shows 36% longer battery life (154 vs 113 hours)
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 7 Pro
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • 55% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (277K versus 179K)
  • Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (580 against 433 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 7.4% more screen real estate
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M3
vs
Realme 7 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.53 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 83.4% 90.8%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.3%
PWM - 123 Hz
Response time - 7 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Poco M3
433 nits
Realme 7 Pro +34%
580 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 160.9 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Poco M3
83.4%
Realme 7 Pro +9%
90.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M3 and Oppo Realme 7 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 11 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 618
GPU clock 600 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M3
306
Realme 7 Pro +83%
561
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M3
1378
Realme 7 Pro +31%
1804
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco M3
179385
Realme 7 Pro +55%
277664
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Ranking (261st and 167th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 Realme UI 1.0
OS size - 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 37 min)
Full charging time 3:00 hr 0:37 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco M3 +34%
21:57 hr
Realme 7 Pro
16:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco M3
17:03 hr
Realme 7 Pro +6%
18:10 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco M3 +30%
46:04 hr
Realme 7 Pro
35:48 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/7.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.5
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 13
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco M3
n/a
Realme 7 Pro
84 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced November 2020 September 2020
Release date December 2020 October 2020
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 350 USD
SAR (head) - 0.73 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.52 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 7 Pro is definitely a better buy.

