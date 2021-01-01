Xiaomi Poco M3 vs Oppo Realme 8s 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Poco M3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 8s 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
- Reverse charging feature
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8s 5G
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Delivers 36% higher maximum brightness (592 against 435 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- 2.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 638 and 307 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
63
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
49
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
86
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
54
57
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
76
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
64
72
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.53 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.4%
|83.9%
|RGB color space
|96.5%
|-
|PWM
|892 Hz
|-
|Response time
|36 ms
|-
|Contrast
|2214:1
|-
Design and build
|Height
|162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
|162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
|Width
|77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|198 gramm (6.98 oz)
|191 gramm (6.74 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|-
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Yellow
|Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
|MediaTek Dimensity 810
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Mali-G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~272 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
307
Realme 8s 5G +108%
638
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1382
Realme 8s 5G +85%
2562
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
181211
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|Realme UI 2.0
|OS size
|20.5 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|6000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (25% in 30 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
|-
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
21:57 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:03 hr
Talk (3G)
46:04 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|9248 x 6936
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|-
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.1
|f/2.1
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4.0"
|1/3.0"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|-
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|13
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|-
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|November 2020
|September 2021
|Release date
|December 2020
|September 2021
|Launch price
|~ 175 USD
|~ 228 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 8s 5G is definitely a better buy.
