Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Poco M3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 8s 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.