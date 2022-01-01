Xiaomi Poco M3 vs Oppo Realme 9 Pro VS Xiaomi Poco M3 Oppo Realme 9 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Poco M3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 9 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3 Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Shows 15% longer battery life (154 vs 134 hours)

Stereo speakers

Reverse charging feature

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (400K versus 199K)

Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (566 against 437 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Poco M3 Price Oppo Realme 9 Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.53 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 400 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz HDR support No - Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 84.4% Display features - - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 96.5% - PWM 892 Hz - Response time 36 ms - Contrast 2214:1 - Max. Brightness Poco M3 437 nits Realme 9 Pro +30% 566 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Poco M3 83.4% Realme 9 Pro +1% 84.4%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco M3 and Oppo Realme 9 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 11 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 619 GPU clock 600 MHz - FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco M3 308 Realme 9 Pro +125% 694 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco M3 1397 Realme 9 Pro +44% 2010 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco M3 199392 Realme 9 Pro +101% 400589 CPU 68236 - GPU 32422 - Memory 45471 - UX 54020 - Total score 199392 400589 3DMark Wild Life Performance Poco M3 370 Realme 9 Pro n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 2 FPS - Graphics score 370 - PCMark 3.0 score 6228 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 12 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Realme UI 3.0 OS size 20.5 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9280 x 6920 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens - 119° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.1 f/2.1 Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/4.0" 1/3.13" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * No Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 12 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Poco M3 85.1 dB Realme 9 Pro n/a

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced November 2020 February 2022 Release date December 2020 February 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 9 Pro is definitely a better buy.