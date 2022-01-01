Xiaomi Poco M3 vs Oppo Realme 9i VS Xiaomi Poco M3 Oppo Realme 9i Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Poco M3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 9i, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3 Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Reverse charging feature

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9i Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer

26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (250K versus 199K)

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680

Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (477 against 437 nits)

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

19% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 368 and 308 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.53 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No - Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 84.2% Display features - - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 96.5% - PWM 892 Hz - Response time 36 ms - Contrast 2214:1 - Max. Brightness Poco M3 437 nits Realme 9i +9% 477 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Poco M3 83.4% Realme 9i +1% 84.2%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco M3 and Oppo Realme 9i in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 11 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 610 GPU clock 600 MHz - FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco M3 308 Realme 9i +19% 368 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco M3 1397 Realme 9i +7% 1499 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco M3 199392 Realme 9i +26% 250690 CPU 68236 81097 GPU 32422 38425 Memory 45471 68438 UX 54020 63600 Total score 199392 250690 3DMark Wild Life Performance Poco M3 370 Realme 9i n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 2 FPS 6 FPS Graphics score 370 - PCMark 3.0 score 6228 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Realme UI 2.0 OS size 20.5 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.1 f/2.1 Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/4.0" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 - 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No - Speakers test Max. loudness Poco M3 85.1 dB Realme 9i n/a

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced November 2020 January 2022 Release date December 2020 January 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 9i is definitely a better buy.