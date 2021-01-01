Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M3 vs Realme C21Y – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco M3 vs Oppo Realme C21Y

Xiaomi Поко М3
VS
Оппо Реалми C21Y
Xiaomi Poco M3
Oppo Realme C21Y

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Poco M3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Oppo Realme C21Y, which is powered by Unisoc T610 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3
  • 46% higher pixel density (395 vs 270 PPI)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (446 against 403 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C21Y
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • 15% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 355 and 310 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M3
vs
Realme C21Y

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 81.6%
Display tests
RGB color space 96.5% -
PWM 892 Hz -
Response time 36 ms -
Contrast 2214:1 -
Max. Brightness
Poco M3 +11%
446 nits
Realme C21Y
403 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M3 +2%
83.4%
Realme C21Y
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M3 and Oppo Realme C21Y in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Unisoc T610
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 ARM Mali G52 MP2
GPU clock 600 MHz 614 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS ~302 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M3
310
Realme C21Y +15%
355
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M3 +8%
1417
Realme C21Y
1309
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco M3 +7%
208287
Realme C21Y
195314
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 Realme UI 2.0
OS size 20.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 3:00 hr 3:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco M3
21:57 hr
Realme C21Y
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Poco M3
17:03 hr
Realme C21Y
n/a
Talk (3G)
Poco M3
46:04 hr
Realme C21Y
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.2
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco M3
85.1 dB
Realme C21Y
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced November 2020 June 2021
Release date December 2020 July 2021
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 131 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M3 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

