Xiaomi Poco M3 vs Oppo Realme C25Y VS Xiaomi Poco M3 Oppo Realme C25Y Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Poco M3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Oppo Realme C25Y, which is powered by Unisoc T610 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3 46% higher pixel density (395 vs 270 PPI)

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Modern USB Type-C port

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Stereo speakers

Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (443 against 402 nits)

The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C25Y More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

The phone is 10-months newer

12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 348 and 312 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.53 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 81.7% Display tests RGB color space 96.5% 92.8% PWM 892 Hz 176 Hz Response time 36 ms 37 ms Contrast 2214:1 935:1 Max. Brightness Poco M3 +10% 443 nits Realme C25Y 402 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 75 mm (2.95 inches) Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Poco M3 +2% 83.4% Realme C25Y 81.7%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco M3 and Oppo Realme C25Y in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Unisoc T610 Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) - 6 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A75 L3 cache - 1 MB Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 ARM Mali G52 MP2 GPU clock 600 MHz 614 MHz FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS ~71.2 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco M3 312 Realme C25Y +12% 348 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco M3 +11% 1406 Realme C25Y 1270 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco M3 207519 Realme C25Y +8% 224577 CPU 68359 73473 GPU 39642 43616 Memory 39513 43837 UX 59849 62704 Total score 207519 224577 3DMark Wild Life Performance Poco M3 369 Realme C25Y n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 2 FPS - Graphics score 369 - PCMark 3.0 score 6236 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 10 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12 Realme UI R OS size 20.5 GB 18 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/4.0" 1/4.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No No Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Poco M3 +3% 85.1 dB Realme C25Y 83 dB

Other Category Budget Budget Announced November 2020 September 2021 Release date December 2020 September 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the display, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco M3. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme C25Y.