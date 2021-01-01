Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Poco M3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Oppo Realme C3, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.