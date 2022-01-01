Xiaomi Poco M3 vs Samsung Galaxy A03 VS Xiaomi Poco M3 Samsung Galaxy A03 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Poco M3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A03, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3 46% higher pixel density (395 vs 270 PPI)

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Modern USB Type-C port

Supports 18W fast charging

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz

12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (199K versus 178K)

Stereo speakers

Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (437 against 397 nits)

Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03 The phone is 1-year newer

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD PLS TFT Size 6.53 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 81.8% Display tests RGB color space 96.5% - PWM 892 Hz - Response time 36 ms - Contrast 2214:1 - Max. Brightness Poco M3 +10% 437 nits Galaxy A03 397 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Poco M3 +2% 83.4% Galaxy A03 81.8%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco M3 and Samsung Galaxy A03 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Unisoc T606 Max. clock 2000 MHz 1600 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) - Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) - Lithography process 11 nanometers - Graphics Adreno 610 - GPU clock 600 MHz - FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3 Memory clock 1866 MHz - Channels 2 - Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco M3 +28% 308 Galaxy A03 240 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco M3 +55% 1397 Galaxy A03 901 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco M3 +12% 199392 Galaxy A03 178738 CPU 68236 59385 GPU 32422 26274 Memory 45471 34858 UX 54020 59038 Total score 199392 178738 3DMark Wild Life Performance Poco M3 370 Galaxy A03 n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 2 FPS - Graphics score 370 - PCMark 3.0 score 6228 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced One UI Core 3.1 OS size 20.5 GB 13.5 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.1 f/2.2 Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/4.0" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * No No Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes - Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Poco M3 85.1 dB Galaxy A03 n/a

Other Category Budget Budget Announced November 2020 November 2021 Release date December 2020 January 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M3 is definitely a better buy.