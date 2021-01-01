Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M3 vs Galaxy A10 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco M3 vs Samsung Galaxy A10

Xiaomi Поко М3
Xiaomi Poco M3
VS
Самсунг Галакси А10
Samsung Galaxy A10

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Poco M3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A10, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3
  • Comes with 2600 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 3400 mAh
  • 86% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (179K versus 96K)
  • 46% higher pixel density (395 vs 271 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Has a 0.33 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10
  • Weighs 30 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M3
vs
Galaxy A10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19:9
PPI 395 ppi 271 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 83.4% 81.6%
Display tests
RGB color space - 90%
PWM - 77 Hz
Response time - 22 ms
Contrast - 2050:1
Max. Brightness
Poco M3 +1%
433 nits
Galaxy A10
428 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen to body ratio
Poco M3 +2%
83.4%
Galaxy A10
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M3 and Samsung Galaxy A10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 11 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 600 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS ~64 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M3 +29%
306
Galaxy A10
237
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M3 +63%
1378
Galaxy A10
847
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco M3 +86%
179385
Galaxy A10
96336

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 2.0
OS size - 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 18 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 3:00 hr 2:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco M3
21:57 hr
Galaxy A10
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Poco M3
17:03 hr
Galaxy A10
n/a
Talk (3G)
Poco M3
46:04 hr
Galaxy A10
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 4
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco M3
n/a
Galaxy A10
85.2 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced November 2020 February 2019
Release date December 2020 March 2019
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) - 0.321 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.09 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M3 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco M3 and Samsung Galaxy M31
2. Xiaomi Poco M3 and Redmi Note 9
3. Xiaomi Poco M3 and X3 NFC
4. Xiaomi Poco M3 and Oppo Realme 7
5. Samsung Galaxy A10 and Galaxy S10
6. Samsung Galaxy A10 and Galaxy A50
7. Samsung Galaxy A10 and Galaxy A31
8. Samsung Galaxy A10 and Xiaomi Redmi 7
9. Samsung Galaxy A10 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish