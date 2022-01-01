Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M3 vs Galaxy A13 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco M3 vs Samsung Galaxy A13 5G

Xiaomi Поко М3
VS
Самсунг Галакси А13 5G
Xiaomi Poco M3
Samsung Galaxy A13 5G

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Poco M3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3
  • 46% higher pixel density (395 vs 270 PPI)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (245K versus 198K)
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (497 against 437 nits)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 50% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 463 and 308 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M3
vs
Galaxy A13 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.53 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 81.1%
Display tests
RGB color space 96.5% -
PWM 892 Hz -
Response time 36 ms -
Contrast 2214:1 -
Max. Brightness
Poco M3
437 nits
Galaxy A13 5G +14%
497 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M3 +3%
83.4%
Galaxy A13 5G
81.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M3 and Samsung Galaxy A13 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 600 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS ~243 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M3
308
Galaxy A13 5G +50%
463
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M3 +26%
1398
Galaxy A13 5G
1108
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco M3
198673
Galaxy A13 5G +24%
245455
CPU 68236 -
GPU 32422 -
Memory 45471 -
UX 54020 -
Total score 198673 245455
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 2 FPS -
Graphics score 370 -
PCMark 3.0 score 6219 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced One UI Core 3.1
OS size 20.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 3:00 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco M3
21:57 hr
Galaxy A13 5G
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Poco M3
17:03 hr
Galaxy A13 5G
n/a
Talk (3G)
Poco M3
46:04 hr
Galaxy A13 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco M3
85.1 dB
Galaxy A13 5G
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced November 2020 December 2021
Release date December 2020 December 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco M3.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

