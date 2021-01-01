Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M3 vs Galaxy A22 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Poco M3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • 44% higher pixel density (395 vs 274 PPI)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (432 against 347 nits)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A22
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The phone is 6-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M3
vs
Galaxy A22

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.53 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 274 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 84.3%
Display tests
RGB color space 96.5% 140.9%
PWM 892 Hz 127 Hz
Response time 36 ms 6 ms
Contrast 2214:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Poco M3 +24%
432 nits
Galaxy A22
347 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow White, Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M3
83.4%
Galaxy A22 +1%
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M3 and Samsung Galaxy A22 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 MediaTek Helio G80
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 600 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M3 +6%
304
Galaxy A22
286
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M3 +13%
1398
Galaxy A22
1235
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco M3
181596
Galaxy A22
n/a
AnTuTu 9 Android Ranking List (131st and 138th place)
Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 One UI Core 3.1
OS size 20.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 3:00 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco M3
21:57 hr
Galaxy A22
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Poco M3
17:03 hr
Galaxy A22
n/a
Talk (3G)
Poco M3
46:04 hr
Galaxy A22
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco M3 +6%
85.1 dB
Galaxy A22
80.1 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced November 2020 June 2021
Release date December 2020 June 2021
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) - 0.52 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.59 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco M3. But if the display, software, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A22.

